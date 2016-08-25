MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
Aug 25 Ablynx NV :
* H1 total revenues were 53.5 million euros ($60.3 million), a 39 pct increase compared with 2015
* H1 operating loss reduced to 2.0 million euros, compared with 7.4 million euros in 2015
* H1 net profit of 22.8 million euros versus loss of 15.2 million euros year ago
* Outlook for remainder of year confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial