UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Salmar q2 ebit before adjustments NOK 731.8 million (Reuters poll nok 653 million) vs NOK 335.1 mln in Q2 2015
* Overall, the Group achieved an operating profit of NOK 22.74 per kg fish harvested, up 9 per cent from the previous quarter and up more than 136 per cent from the second quarter last year
* The continued downturn in the overall supply of Atlantic salmon led to new price records in the second quarter this year
* Salmar expects to harvest 126,000 tonnes in Norway in 2016 (Reuters poll 131,000 tonnes) versus previously 131,000 tonnes
* Salmar asa says while Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest some 26,000 tonnes
* Salmar sees global supply of salmon to decrease 6 per cent in 2016
* Salmar asa says expects strong results in second half of 2016 as well
* The salmon lice situation remains challenging for Fish Farming Central Norway
* However, SalMar has the situation under control and operates within statutory and regulatory thresholds
* The biological challenges experienced by the fish farming operations have a knock-on effect for the company's sales and processing businesses
* Quality downgrades and non-standard sizes affect operational efficiency at the harvesting plant and impair the prices achieved by the sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources