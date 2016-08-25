MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Weifa ASA :
* Record second-quarter revenues of 95.3 million Norwegian crowns ($11.6 million), a total increase of 35 pct - organic growth of 17 pct (excluding Asan)
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 18.6 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago
* Weifa expects organic revenue growth and an improved ebitda margin for 2016 compared with the year before. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2008 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial