Aug 25 Weifa ASA :

* Record second-quarter revenues of 95.3 million Norwegian crowns ($11.6 million), a total increase of 35 pct - organic growth of 17 pct (excluding Asan)

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 18.6 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago

* Weifa expects organic revenue growth and an improved ebitda margin for 2016 compared with the year before. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2008 Norwegian crowns)