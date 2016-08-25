Aug 25 Saf Holland SA :

* Saf-Holland withdraws all-cash offer for Haldex AB

* Acceptance period for offer ended on Aug 24, 2016. As of end of acceptance period, 199,461 Haldex shares, representing 0.45 percent of outstanding shares and votes, had been tendered

* Saf-Holland would have become owner of shares representing more than 90 percent of outstanding shares in Haldex. This condition has not been satisfied