MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Sydbank A/S :
* Q2 pre-tax profit 452 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 416 million crowns)
* Q2 core earnings 412 million crowns (Reuters poll 399 million crowns)
* Q2 total income 1.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.11 billion crowns)
* Sees slight decline in core income in 2016 relative to income for 2015
* Sees lower impairment charges in 2016
* Sees for 2016 unchanged trading income relative to income for 2015 but dependent on financial market developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock