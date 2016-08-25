Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Saltx Technology Holding AB :
* Q2 operating revenue 4.6 million Swedish crowns ($550,000) versus sek 4.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 5.6 million crowns versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3915 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)