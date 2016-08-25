PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 25 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Decides on rights issue of units and private placement of common shares
* To carry out private placement of up to 1 million ordinary shares generating proceeds of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,000) before issue costs
* At full subscription, rights issue provides ZetaDisplay with proceeds of about 10 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3915 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 The federal government's top lawyer made an extraordinarily rare move to defy U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday by saying the Justice Department would not defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations because she was not convinced they were lawful.
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer