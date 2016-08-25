Aug 25 Roodmicrotec N.V.

* Roodmicrotec year-on-year sales stable in first half year 2016, as high quote portfolio sets stage for positive 2017

* H1 net loss 541,000 euros ($609,815) versus loss of 497,000 euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA of 95,000 euros versus loss of 33,000 euros year ago

* Expects to gain further traction over next 18 months

* Says one of larger contracts is going into production significantly ahead of expectation and will therefore be positively accretive to sales ahead of time in 2017