Aug 25 Nexstim Oyj :

* Nexstim Plc has given notice of terminating the market making agreement between Nexstim Plc and Pareto Securities AB in Nasdaq First North Finland

* Termination will be effective on Oct. 25, 2016

* The market making agreement already in place with Pareto Securities AB in Nasdaq First North Sweden market will continue until further notice