MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Prime Living publ AB :
* Q2 rental income 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.01 million) versus 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 94.3 million crowns versus 33.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3902 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock