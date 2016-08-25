Aug 25 Lenta Ltd says:

* H1 2016 net profit at 4.3 billion roubles ($66.2 million), up 45.9 percent from 3.0 billion roubles in H1 2015;

* H1 adjusted EBITDA at 13.7 billion roubles, up 16.4 percent (H1 2015: 11.7 billion roubles) with a margin of 9.8 percent (H1 2015: 10.2 percent);

* On track to meet target of at least 40 new hypermarket openings this year;

* Capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to be 45-50 billion roubles.