BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Aug 25 Lenta Ltd says:
* H1 2016 net profit at 4.3 billion roubles ($66.2 million), up 45.9 percent from 3.0 billion roubles in H1 2015;
* H1 adjusted EBITDA at 13.7 billion roubles, up 16.4 percent (H1 2015: 11.7 billion roubles) with a margin of 9.8 percent (H1 2015: 10.2 percent);
* On track to meet target of at least 40 new hypermarket openings this year;
* Capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to be 45-50 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9940 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)