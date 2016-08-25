UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Havfisk ASA :
* Says Lerøy acquisition of Havfisk and Norway Seafoods has been approved by Norway Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries
* Completion of sale of Havfisk will trigger a mandatory offer for remaining shares in Havfisk at 36.50 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources