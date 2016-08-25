MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Sparekassen Sjaelland :
* H1 net interest and fees income 488.9 million Danish crowns ($74 million) versus 537.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 64 million crowns versus 93 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit 128 million crowns versus 70 million crowns year ago
* Revises FY core earnings forecast to about 345 million-365 million crowns
* Total loan losses for 2016 expected to be at a lower level than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6026 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock