Aug 25 Erne Ventures SA :

* Signs investment agreement to acquire 33.54 percent stake in VR Visio Group Sp. z o.o. for 0.9 million zlotys ($235,8112)

* Additionally, company will have right to next capital increases of value up to 1 mln zlotys

* VR Visio Group is games, applications and software developer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8166 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)