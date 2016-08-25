UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Erne Ventures SA :
* Signs investment agreement to acquire 33.54 percent stake in VR Visio Group Sp. z o.o. for 0.9 million zlotys ($235,8112)
* Additionally, company will have right to next capital increases of value up to 1 mln zlotys
* VR Visio Group is games, applications and software developer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8166 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources