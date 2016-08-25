Aug 25 Cemat A/S :

* Q2 revenue 3.5 million Danish crowns ($530,810) versus 3.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA from property business 1.9 million crowns versus 1.7 million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 156,000 crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago

* Says focus is now on optimising and selling property portfolio

* Revenue for Cemat A/S is expected to amount to 36 million crowns in 2016

* For year as whole, EBITDA is expected to amount to loss of 15 million crowns, impacted by restructuring costs of about 12 million crowns ($1 = 6.5937 Danish crowns)