Aug 25 Fit Biotech Oy :

* FIT Biotech's gmp facility audited and approved - the company resumes manufacturing of drug candidates

* Renewed license will allow FIT to start manufacturing of its therapeutic HIV-vaccine for eu horizon 2020 EHVA-project

