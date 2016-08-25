Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Columbus A/S :
* H1 EBITDA 65.7 million Danish crowns ($9.95 million) versus 38.7 million crowns
* H1 net revenue 594.5 million crowns versus 548.4 million crowns year ago
* Maintains the previously announced expectations for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6040 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)