Aug 25 Discovery Ltd

* JSE: DSY - trading statement: year ended June 30 2016

* Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease in range of 30 pct to 40 pct, to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period

* FY normalised HEPS is expected to increase in range between 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2 cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents)

* FY HEPS positively impacted by accounting treatment resulting from once-off lapsing of put options prudential held in interest in UK JV