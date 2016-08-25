BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Discovery Ltd
* JSE: DSY - trading statement: year ended June 30 2016
* Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease in range of 30 pct to 40 pct, to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period
* FY normalised HEPS is expected to increase in range between 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2 cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents)
* FY HEPS positively impacted by accounting treatment resulting from once-off lapsing of put options prudential held in interest in UK JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase