BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Gyldendal A/S :
* H1 revenue 339.6 million Danish crowns ($51.51 million) versus 357.6 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 24.0 million versus loss 510,000 crowns year ago
* Keeps expectations
* Still sees 2016 revenue and operating result at same level as in 2015
* Still sees lower profit before tax in 2016 than in 2015 for continuing operations Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5935 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Jan 31 NEC Corp shares tumbled as much as 18.5 percent to 258 yen on Tuesday after the Japanese maker of communications equipment slashed its profit outlook for the year ending March 31 as delays to projects squeeze revenue.
