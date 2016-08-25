Aug 25 Gyldendal A/S :

* H1 revenue 339.6 million Danish crowns ($51.51 million) versus 357.6 million crowns year ago

* H1 pre-tax loss 24.0 million versus loss 510,000 crowns year ago

* Keeps expectations

* Still sees 2016 revenue and operating result at same level as in 2015

* Still sees lower profit before tax in 2016 than in 2015 for continuing operations Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5935 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)