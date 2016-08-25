BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB
* NAV at June 30 58.4 billion Swedish crowns ($6.95 billion) versus 55.9 billion crowns at Dec. 31, 2015
* H1 net profit 8.68 billion crowns versus 3.46 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 5.00 billion crowns versus 5.60 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 net profit 2.02 billion crowns versus 2.23 billion crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3981 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.