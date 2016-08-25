Aug 25 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Signs deal for delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor Euro-Auto

* Estimated contract value with Russia-based contractor at 1.8 million zlotys ($471,710) over 1 year

* Says profit under the contract at 240,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8159 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)