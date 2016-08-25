BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Mylan NV :
* Mylan taking immediate action to further enhance access to epipen (epinephrine injection, usp) auto-injector
* Is reducing patient cost of epipen() auto-injector through use of a savings card which will cover up to $300 for their epipen 2-pak
* Doubling eligibility for its patient assistance program, which will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for uninsured and under-insured patients and families as well
* Mylan also is doubling eligibility for its patient assistance program
* Company to cover up to $300 of out-of-pocket cost at pharmacy
* Says will continue to offer epipen4schools program
* Mylan also is opening a pathway so that patients can order epipen auto-injector directly from company, thereby reducing cost
* Reducing patient cost by 50% off mylan list price with regard to epipen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.