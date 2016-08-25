BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 BTG PLC
* Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi
* Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide
* Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.