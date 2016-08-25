BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Galectin Therapeutics Inc:
* Says announces results from 12-week extension of phase 2A psoriasis clinical trial - SEC Filing
* Despite extension of treatment, original 4 patients have experienced minimal additional improvement beyond that first reported in May
* Says additional studies to develop gr-md-02 as a psoriasis treatment will not occur at this time
* May later conduct additional studies in psoriasis either directly or through a partner who may wish to take this forward Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bCij8X) Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.