BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 Finansinspektionen:
* Kvalitena AB decreased stake in D Carnegie & Co AB from 15.8 million shares to 3.9 million shares
* Says Kvalitena now holds 5.1 percent of D Carnegie & Co shares
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.