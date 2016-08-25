Aug 25 Infosonics Corp

* Says On August 23, 2016, entered into the sixth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank-SEC Filing

* Infosonics Corp says amendment modifies the original loan and security agreement that was dated as of March 27, 2014

* Amendment decreases maximum advances from $7 million to $3 million - SEC Filing