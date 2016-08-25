BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Blue Vision A/S
* Q2 operating loss 318,000 Danish crowns versus loss 481,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 pretax loss 210,000 crowns versus loss 483,000 crowns year ago
* Considers sale of shares in Portinho S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase