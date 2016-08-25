BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Aug 25 Dignitana AB :
* Q2 net sales 957,000 Swedish crowns ($113,965.20) versus 980,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss 7.7 million crowns versus loss 4.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3973 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
* Anticipate that volumes and margin in our tfc activities in queensland will come under pressure in H2FY17