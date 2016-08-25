BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Bioline RX:
* Bioline RX and I-Bridge Capital establish a new drug development joint venture in china
* Under terms of JV agreement, each partner will provide seed capital of one million dollars to venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.