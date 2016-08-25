BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma Sciences receives reimbursement coding for new Medihoney Hydrogel dressings
* Says codes awarded on Aug 19, by centers for Medicare and Medicaid services
* Says looking forward to launch of two more Medihoney products into Medicare market by end of year
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.