Aug 25 Dollar General:

* Dollar General sees reduction of about $0.02 to $0.03 in diluted EPS during Q3 2016, primarily related to closed store lease obligations

* Dollar General sees reduction due to expenses resulting from purchase of 41 former Walmart express store locations

* Forty of these acquired stores will serve as relocation sites for existing stores, and 37 of 41 purchased stores will offer fueling stations