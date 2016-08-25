BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 Deutsche Balaton AG :
* H1 consolidated half-year loss after tax of approx. -2.7 million euros (loss $3.05 million) (prior-year period. Consolidated net profit about 2.6 million euros)
* H1 consolidated revenues of about 59.4 million euros(prior-year period about 61.8 million euros)
* Stands by previous forecast for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.