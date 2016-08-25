BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Liqtech International Inc
* Liqtech International Inc says have entered into a letter of intent to establish a diesel particulate filter company in China
* Liqtech International Inc says agreement includes a technology transfer fee of $1.5 million, which is payable upon achievement of certain milestones
* Liqtech International Inc says agreement also includes a royalty of $2.25 per liter of diesel particulate filters
* Co and Kailong High Technology entered into binding letter of intent to produce and sell silicon carbide filters in China
* Liqtech International Inc says Kailong will invest a minimum of $2.5 million in Liqtech, conditional to Chinese Government approval
* Liqtech International Inc Says Will Own 30% Of Company And Invest $4 Mln In Joint Venture Company Over A 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
