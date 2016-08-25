BRIEF-Emerson Electric provides update on sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
Aug 25 PHH Corp
* Informed by HSBC Bank USA that it entered into agreement to sell mortgage servicing rights with respect to mortgage loans
* Rights with respect to approximately 139,000 mortgage loans currently subserviced on behalf of HSBC by unit PHH Mortgage Corporation
* Says advised that the purchaser of the mortgage servicing rights does not intend to retain PHH Mortgage Corporation as subservicer
* PHH Corp says expects servicing responsibilities with respect to subject mortgage loans to be transferred to purchaser or its designee in Q4 2016
* PHH Corp says as of June 30, 2016, the units expected to transfer accounted for approximately 29 pct of the company's total subservicing portfolio units
* Says estimates that action represents a reduction in pre-tax earnings of approximately $10 million on an annualized basis
* PHH Corp says sale of mortgage servicing rights does not impact HSBC's origination activity with the company
* Expects total subservicing units to decline by approximately 229,000, or approximately 47 pct of total subservicing units as of June 30, 2016
* Taking actions intended to realign direct operating costs, including actions to re-engineer facilities and overhead costs Source: (bit.ly/2bIzvgt ) Further company coverage:
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: