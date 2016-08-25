BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S
* Q2 net sales 10.4 million Danish crowns ($1.58 million) versus 10.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBVAT 2.5 million crowns versus 2.9 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY EBVAT guidance of 9.5 million-10.0 million crowns unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5922 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.