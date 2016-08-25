BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
* Mangrove Partners Fund reports sale of 17,232 shares of Fifth Street Asset Management's Class a common stock on Aug 24 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2bldYpT] Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.