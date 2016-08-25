BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Mylan CEO on CNBC-
* Mylan CEO on her salary increasing as Epipen prices rose: "I understand...that facts are inconvenient to headlines"
* It was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen
* We are letting patients take control of price by using savings card
* I am legislating access to Epipen ; says the system is broken
* If Epipen price reduced, we couldn't ensure everyone could have an epipen
* System incentivizes high price for drugs
* Says I have reached out to the senators
* On future price rises says we will continue to run a businees
* Says is ready to work with Congress
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.