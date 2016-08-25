Aug 25 Mylan CEO on CNBC-

* Mylan CEO on her salary increasing as Epipen prices rose: "I understand...that facts are inconvenient to headlines"

* It was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen

* We are letting patients take control of price by using savings card

* I am legislating access to Epipen ; says the system is broken

* If Epipen price reduced, we couldn't ensure everyone could have an epipen

* System incentivizes high price for drugs

* Says I have reached out to the senators

* On future price rises says we will continue to run a businees

* Says is ready to work with Congress