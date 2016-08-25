BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 MDM Bank PJSC :
* H1 net interest income 2.73 billion roubles ($42.14 million)versus 2.35 billion roubles year ago
* H1 loan impairment losses 763 million roubles versus loss of 6.28 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period 2.85 billion roubles versus loss of 4.6 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.9 pct as of June 30 versus 8.7 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2bqCAPX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7780 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.