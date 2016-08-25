Aug 25 Dollar General

* Q2 greater than anticipated headwind from price deflation across key perishable items, retail prices down about 8% for milk and over 50% for eggs

* Estimate headwinds from price deflation and reduction in snap benefits negatively impacted q2 same-store sales by about 60-70 basis points

* A greater proportion of q2 sales growth came from consumables which carries a lower margin than non-consumables

* Cfo- will refresh price investments in coming quarters to drive traffic and capture marketshare

* Anticipate taking q3 charge of about $0.02 to $0.03 per share to relocate 40 dollar general locations into sites bought from wal-mart

* Making aggressive pricing, labor and marketing investments in designated market areas to improve same-store sales and market share

* Taken retail price reductions on average of 10% on about 450 of best-selling SKUs across 2200 stores representing nearly 17% of store base

* Targeted price investments are in high household penetration fast-turning categories, also investing in communicating price breaks to consumers

* "believe cumulative effect of macroeconomic factors such as reduction in snap participation and benefit levels and increased housing, healthcare expenses taking toll on (consumer) spending"

* Ceo- " have the wherewithal to do (price investment) on our P&L"

* Dg16 store layout is being used for all new stores, sales performance in stores using the DG16 layout exceeding our expectations

* Ceo- "not focused on chasing any one competitor"