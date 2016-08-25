BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Navigators Group Inc
* Says announced a restructured leadership team for its Global Claims Organization, effective September 1, 2016
* Says Glen Bronstein has been promoted to newly created role of global chief claims officer
* Says in U.S. Insurance segment, Marina Barg promoted to chief claims officer for U.S. Insurance, succeeding Bronstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer