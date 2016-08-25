Aug 25 Anglo-eastern Plantations Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 17 pct to $86 mln

* Says H1 profit before tax fell by 10 pct to $19.5 mln from $21.8 mln for corresponding period

* Says as at June 30 2016 group's total cash balance was $93.0 mln (H1 2015: $110.9 mln)

* Says potential impact of Britain's vote to leave European union, better known as Brexit, on group is limited