BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
Aug 25 BGC Partners Inc :
* BGC Partners announces agreement to acquire Perimeter Markets Inc, an operator of electronic trading platforms in Canada
* Details of transaction were not disclosed
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire Perimeter Markets Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing