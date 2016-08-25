BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 5.26 billion shillings versus 4.67 billion shillings year ago
* HY group net interest income of 9.57 billion shillings versus 6.87 billion shillings year ago
* HY group profit before tax of 5.26 billion shillings versus 4.67 billion shillings year ago Source: j.mp/2bQ0HHT Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.