BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
Aug 25 Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co Kgaa :
* H1 operating result (EBITDA) loss of 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) (previous year: loss 4.3 million euros)
* H1 result for period under review of -24.5 million euros(previous year: 13.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.