Aug 25 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Reaches agreement with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista for the transfer of Andre Souza, gets 50 percent of economic rights of the player with an option to buy the remaining 50 percent

* Says Andre Souza has signed the contract until June 2019 with an option for two additional seasons and a termination clause of 60 million euros ($67.7 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2bIL9rv

