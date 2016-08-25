Aug 25 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Market situation forces Burckhardt Compression to adjust capacity

* 100 jobs are likely to be shed worldwide, 50 of them in Winterthur and 50 at other locations

* In addition, short-time working will be introduced for around 100 staff at the Winterthur site as from October

* Anticipates order intake of less than 500 million Swiss francs ($516.69 million) for the group's business (excluding Shenyang Yuanda Compressor) for 2016

* In all other respects, the outlook announced in June of this year remains unchanged