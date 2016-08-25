BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Aug 25 Thrombogenics NV :
* H1 revenue 4.0 million euros ($4.5 million) versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 15.0 million euros versus loss of 19.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss of 15.0 million euros versus loss of 19.8 million euros year ago
* Cash and investments were 91.5 million euros as of the end of June 2016 versus 101.4 million euros on December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
* Anticipate that volumes and margin in our tfc activities in queensland will come under pressure in H2FY17