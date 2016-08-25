BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Tokyo Tatemono plans to raise 10 billion yen ($99.4 million) by issuing 15-year straight bonds - Nikkei
* Tokyo Tatemono's straight bonds terms will be decided as early as August; coupon rate is expected to be around 0.8% - Nikkei
* Tokyo Tatemono will use the money raised toward refinancing existing bonds and toward major redevelopment projects - Nikkei Source -(s.nikkei.com/2bJYYoz) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.