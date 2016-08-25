Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Tatemono plans to raise 10 billion yen ($99.4 million) by issuing 15-year straight bonds - Nikkei

* Tokyo Tatemono's straight bonds terms will be decided as early as August; coupon rate is expected to be around 0.8% - Nikkei

* Tokyo Tatemono will use the money raised toward refinancing existing bonds and toward major redevelopment projects - Nikkei Source -(s.nikkei.com/2bJYYoz) Further company coverage: