Aug 25 Nikkei:

* Japan plans to extend about 100 bln yen ($994 mln) in low-interest lending to Myanmar for such projects as railways and water treatment plants - Nikkei

* Japan financing is to fund 5 projects including repairs to railways connecting Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, With Second-Largest, Mandalay - Nikkei

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo ABE will announce the financing plans during Sept. 6-8 Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Summit In Laos - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/2bEdAYW