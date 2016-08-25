BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 J C Penney Co
* CEO Marvin Ellison reports open market purchase of 50,000 shares of co's common stock on August 25 - sec filing
* CEO Marvin Ellison purchased shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $9.90 to $9.94 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2bJkBqq Further company coverage:
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer